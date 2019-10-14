× Saddleridge Fire Started Beneath SoCal Edison High-Voltage Transmission Tower: LAFD Investigators

Fire officials say a destructive Saddleridge Fire that broke out in the Sylmar area began beneath a high-voltage transmission tower.

Capt. Erik Scott told The Associated Press on Monday that Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators have only determined the origin of the fire, not its cause.

The blaze scorched 7,965 acres, or about 12 square miles of land, damaged or destroyed 75 structures, blanketed neighborhoods with thick smoke and forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

Officials say one man died of a heart attack in the fire that spread to Porter Ranch, and three firefighters were injured, including one who suffered a minor eye injury.

The location was at the base of power lines owned by Southern California Edison. The fire department had said Friday that they believed the fire started at that location.

SoCal Edison says it reported to state regulators that its system was affected.

The utility earlier told the Los Angeles Times that it did not de-energize any power lines in the fire area and cautioned it was too early to say what caused the blaze.

A witness reported seeing sparks or flames coming from a power line near where the fire is believed to have started, LAFD spokesman Peter Sanders said Friday.

“Investigators continue to work around the clock in steep terrain, thoroughly examining all aspects of the scene in an attempt to determine a cause,” LAFD said.

In addition to LAFD crews, investigators from SoCal Edison and private insurance companies are working at the site.