Overturned Catering Truck Causes Congestion on SB 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway: CHP

Motorists heading south on the 110 Freeway through Harbor Gateway faced significant congestion early Monday after a vehicle, believed to be a catering truck, overturned.

The No. 4 lane near Rosecrans Avenue was expected to be blocked until about 8:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. Earlier, officials issued a SigAlert for all southbound lanes except the express lanes.

Sky5 video showed officers responding to the scene at around 6:20 a.m. where a large vehicle was on its side, blocking lanes. The vehicle appeared to be a catering truck, according to CHP.

It's unclear what caused the incident or whether or not anybody was injured.

