BREAKING: Saddleridge Fire 43 Percent Contained After Damaging or Destroying 75 Structures

Overturned Catering Truck Causes Congestion on SB 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway: CHP

Posted 7:37 AM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02AM, October 14, 2019

Motorists heading south on the 110 Freeway through Harbor Gateway faced significant congestion early Monday after a vehicle, believed to be a catering truck, overturned.

A vehicle appears on its side, blocking lanes on the southbound 110 Freeway, on Oct. 14, 2019. (Credit: Sky5)

A vehicle appears on its side, blocking lanes on the southbound 110 Freeway, on Oct. 14, 2019. (Credit: Sky5)

The No. 4 lane near Rosecrans Avenue was expected to be blocked until about 8:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. Earlier, officials issued a SigAlert for all southbound lanes except the express lanes.

Sky5 video showed officers responding to the scene at around 6:20 a.m. where a large vehicle was on its side, blocking lanes. The vehicle appeared to be a catering truck, according to CHP.

It's unclear what caused the incident or whether or not anybody was injured.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.