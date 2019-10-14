BREAKING: Saddleridge Fire 43 Percent Contained After Damaging or Destroying 75 Structures

‘Stop Celebrating Genocide’: Columbus Statue in Rhode Island Splashed With Red Paint

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Rhode Island has been vandalized on the U.S. holiday named for him.

The statue in Providence was splashed from head to toe with red paint Monday, and a sign reading “Stop celebrating genocide” was leaned against the pedestal.

The word “genocide” was written in orange paint on the rear of the pedestal.

The statue has been the target of vandals on Columbus Day in the past.

The New World explorer has become a polarizing figure.

Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

The Los Angeles City Council voted in 2017 to take out Columbus Day from the city calendar.

Police in Rhode Island are investigating, and a spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza says the statue will be cleaned Monday.

