Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 13th, 2019

Happy Sunday!

We can learn something new today because there are LOTS of special events on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list.

Take a look and enjoy!

Free!

Register Now for Saturday, October 19th @ 10am

Emergency Preparedness Class

SOS Survival Products

C. Denise Edwards Training Center

15705 Strathern St., #11

Van Nuys

800-479-7998

http://www.sosproducts.com

The current raging wild fires make knowing how to prepare for emergencies especially important. SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys is offering a free emergency preparedness class designed to teach us the basics we need to know before, during, and after a disaster as well as learn which emergency supplies are critical. For more information about this other important emergency preparedness classes, check the website: http://www.sosproducts.com

DOGS! California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

Discover life from a dog’s point of view at “Dogs! A Science Tail” at the California Science Center. Experience the extraordinary way a dog sees, hears, and smells the world at this 9,000 square foot educational exhibit.

Jurassic Quest

Los Angeles Convention Center

West Hall A

1201 South Figueroa

Los Angeles

http://www.jurassicquest.com

Dinosaurs have invaded the Los Angeles Convention Center. This is Jurassic Quest, described as “America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event”, featuring life size dinosaurs. Visitors can walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and The Triassic period and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds.

Tour and ticket information can be found at http://www.jurassicquest.com

Boo at the Zoo

Los Angeles

5333 Zoo Drive

323 44 4200

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org

Costumes are encouraged at the Los Angeles Zoo. That’s because it’s Halloween time and time for BOO AT THE ZOO! Now through Sunday, October 27th, there is Spooktacular entertainment and activities including live shows, special animal feedings and photo ops.

Antique Tractor Weekend

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Antique cars shows are common. Now add this! An antique tractor show and parade at the Underwood Family Farm Antique Tractor Weekend in Moorpark. We can see dozens of vintage tractors from Farmall and John Deere to Case, Ford, Allis Chalmers, International and more! All on display as well their proud owners to answer our questions.

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

Closing Today!

Free Parking!

The West Coast’s Largest RV Show

California RV Show

Auto Club Speedway

Fontana

http://www.californiarvshow.org

For the first time ever, there is free parking at the California RV Show, the West Coast’s largest RV Show. That’s because the RV show has a new location! This weekend find more than 40 RV manufacturers at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

There are more than one-million square feet of RVs to explore at the Auto Club Speedway event. That’s a lot of real estate to cover at the new Auto Club Speedway location, which closes today at 6pm.

Let’s make it a -- get on the road and explore -- Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

