× Suspect in Fatal Stabbing at North Hollywood Hostel Arrested and Charged With Murder: LAPD

A 45-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing another man at a North Hollywood hostel earlier this month has been arrested and charged with murder, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday.

William Rivera was living inside his vehicle in Studio City when LAPD officers arrested him on Oct. 5 in the death of Noel Cabrera, 31, authorities said. Three days later, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a murder charge against him, according to LAPD.

At the time of the killing, Rivera and Cabrera were both staying at a hostel located in 6700 block of Tujunga Avenue, where they were renting separate beds, according to LAPD. They allegedly got into a dispute that turned physical on the evening of Oct. 2.

According to police, Rivera stabbed Cabrera in the leg and left him to bleed to death as he fled from the home in a black 2019 Nissan Sentra. Officers responded to the hostel around 7 p.m. and Cabrera was treated by paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

Detectives later determined Cabrera died of a single stab wound to the left leg and obtained search and arrest warrants upon identifying Rivera as a suspect, authorities said. Rivera was taken into custody three days after the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information can call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Detective G. Bucknell at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.