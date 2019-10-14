Ventura County Woman, 47, Free on Bail After Arrest on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Boys

A Ventura County woman accused of sex crimes involving two 14-year-old boys was arrested and then released from custody after posting bail, authorities said Monday.

Amalia Marie Utz was first investigated by a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Oct. 1 in response to a rumor about a woman allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the unincorporated area of Oak Park, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sex-crime detectives later joined the investigation and learned of a second potential underage victim, authorities said. Utz’ home is located in the 5000 block of Oak Bank Trail and one of the victims was also a resident of Oak Park.

The other victim is from Thousand Oaks, authorities said.

Investigators discovered calls for service to her home regarding “juvenile disturbances, found runaways, juveniles in possession of and smoking marijuana, high school age parties, alcohol being given to minors by (Utz) and reckless driving,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Utz was arrested Oct. 9 on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and oral copulation with a minor under 16, according to authorities. She was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura and later released upon posting $20,000 bail.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Darin Yanover at 805-494-8229. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit venturacountycrimestoppers.org.