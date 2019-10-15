× 2 Girls Apprehended After Another Assault on Moreno Valley Middle School Campus

Two girls were apprehended Monday after another assault occurred on a Moreno Valley middle school campus, officials said.

The incident occurred about 12:10 p.m. when a Landmark Middle School resource officer was notified of an assault on the campus, located at 15261 Legendary Drive.

An investigation revealed that two girls, 12 and 13, approached the victim during lunch and assaulted her, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The girls were identified, apprehended and booked into the Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of committing battery on school grounds.

The victim suffered minor abrasions and complaint of pain. She was eventually released to her mother.

No further details about the incident, the victim or the suspects were released.

The assault occurred weeks after a boy died following a fight on the same campus. Two boys were charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 13-year-old Diego. The boy died days after the Sept. 16 assault.

Since then, another fight was reported in the Moreno Valley School District, causing an uproar among students and parents alike.

Two 12-year-old girls were arrested and another pre-teen was being sought in connection with an assault on a student and a teacher at Sunnymead Middle School on Oct. 2. The incident, like the one in September, was caught on video.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is committed to the safety and security of our youth and takes a zero-tolerance approach to criminal acts on school grounds and in our community,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Monday.