× 2020 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal to Be Announced in Pasadena

The 2020 Tournament of Roses grand marshal will be announced Tuesday morning in Pasadena.

The grand marshal will ride in the 131st Rose Parade presented by Honda on Jan. 1, 2010. The theme of the 2020 parade will be “The Power of Hope.”

This year’s grand marshal will be revealed during a 9 a.m. ceremony at the Tournament House on South Orange Grove Boulevard.

Last year’s grand marshal was singing and songwriting legend Chaka Khan.

Check back for updates on this developing story.