4.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Hollister Hours After Bay Area Quake

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck an area of the Central Coast near Hollister Tuesday following another quake further north in the Bay Area.

The quake Tuesday was reported at 12:42 p.m. with an epicenter about 15 miles southeast of Hollister and 20 miles east of Salinas. It was felt across a region of the Central Coast extending north into the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Renowned California seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones described it as being located at the “creeping section of the San Andreas fault.”

USDS officials described the earthquake earlier as being a preliminary 5.0 magnitude and then 4.8 before updating the measurement to 4.7 around 1:15 p.m.

On Monday evening, a 4.5-magnitude quake was reported about 24 miles east of Oakland at 10:33 p.m., USGS reported.

However, Jones said the two temblors are likely not connected since they are too distant from each other.