Advocating for Human Rights with Alphonso David | The News Director’s Office

Posted 5:36 AM, October 15, 2019, by and

Alphonso David is the President of the Human Rights Campaign. The HRC is the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization fighting for true equality for the lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and queer people in the United States and across the globe. Jason and Bobby spoke to Alphonso ahead of CNN’s LGBTQ forum.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.