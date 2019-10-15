× Dozens of New Apartments for Homeless People Could Rise in Chatsworth After City Council Vote

Dozens of new apartments for homeless people could rise in Chatsworth after the Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to fund a rare proposal to build such housing in the northwestern stretches of the San Fernando Valley.

The Topanga Apartments would be the first project in Council District 12 funded by Propositon HHH, a $1.2-billion bond measure approved by voters for homeless housing. Until now, it was the only district in L.A. that had yet to approve any HHH housing.

The plan had drawn concerns from Chatsworth residents, the neighborhood council, and the councilman recently elected to represent the area, John Lee, who had said the proposed project was “out of scale” with the neighborhood and was pushed through the approval process without enough community outreach.

Lee said Tuesday, however, that he was encouraged that the developer had pledged to hold a community meeting next week.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.