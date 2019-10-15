BREAKING: Felicity Huffman Reports to Bay Area Prison, Begins Serving 14-Day Sentence in College Admissions Scam

Actress Felicity Huffman exits the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019. (Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images)

Actress Felicity Huffman on Tuesday reported to a federal prison in northern California, where she will spend two weeks behind bars for conspiring to rig her daughter’s college entrance exams.

Huffman, 56, will serve her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, a low-security facility in Alameda County that houses about 1,200 female inmates, according to a statement from Huffman’s representative.

Upon her release, Huffman must perform 250 hours of community service and remain on supervised release for one year.

