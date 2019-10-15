Homicide Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting in Compton

The area of Atlantic Avenue and Sportsman Drive in Compton appears in an image from Google Maps.

Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Compton Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 11:40 a.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Sportsman Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous  can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

