Homicide Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting in Compton

Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Compton Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 11:40 a.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Sportsman Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.