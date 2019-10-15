This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 15, 2019, and is part of our "Lucky in Love" promotion, sponsored by Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
KTLA 5 ‘Lucky in Love’ All-Inclusive Wedding: Bride and Grown Preview Flower Arraignments, Cake Flavors & Reception Drink
Meet the Winners of KTLA5 ‘Lucky in Love’ All-Inclusive Wedding at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
KTLA 5 ‘Lucky in Love’ All-Inclusive Wedding: Groom Tochtli Nava and His Groomsmen Shop for Tuxedos at Giovanni Testi Luxury Menswear
KTLA 5 ‘Lucky in Love’ All-Inclusive Wedding: Bride Evanee Taylor Receives Help from Bridesmaids and Family With Choosing the Perfect Bridal Gown
Congratulations Evanee and Tochtli!
