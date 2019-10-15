L.A. City Council Moves to Stop Landlords’ Rent Hikes, No-Fault Evictions Ahead of New State Rules

Community activist Elizabeth Blaney stands in front of the apartment block where, with no rent control due to the year it was built, the landlord has increased some rentals by as much as $800, Aug. 3, 2017, in the Boyle Heights. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles City Council took a stopgap step Tuesday to stop no-fault evictions and rent increases, following fears that landlords are hiking rent and removing tenants before new state rental rules take effect in January.

In a 13 to 0 vote, the council instructed the city attorney to draft an emergency ordinance that would stop landlords from evicting tenants without sufficient cause, such as failure to pay rent.

The council also voted unanimously to draft an ordinance that would limit rent increases for the rest of the year and block evictions for failure to pay rent if recent increases were above the coming state cap.

The ordinances must still come before the council for a final vote and, given state restrictions, the city would surely face legal pushback if it tried to cap rents on currently uncontrolled units.

