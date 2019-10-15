L.A. County Death Investigations Compromised in Rush to Harvest Body Parts, Report Finds

When 69-year-old Marietta Jinde died in September 2016, police had already been called to her home several times because of reports of possible abuse. A detective described conditions at the woman’s home in Gardena as “horrendous.”

She was so emaciated and frail that the hospital asked Los Angeles County adult protective services officials to look into her death.

Yet by the time a coroner’s investigator was able to examine Jinde’s 70-pound body, the bones from her legs and arms were gone. Also missing were large patches of skin from her back. With permission from county officials and saying they did not know of the abuse allegations, employees from OneLegacy, a Southern California human tissue procurement company, had gained access to the body, taking parts that could have provided crucial evidence.

Coroner officials said police did not inform them of the possible abuse complaints until 10 days after Jinde died. They said they were able to complete their investigation by using the autopsy exam, hospital records and photos, and determined that she died of natural causes, including severe heart disease.

With little public notice, companies have moved into county morgues across the country to harvest bones, skin and other parts before the coroner’s autopsy. We found dozens of death investigations have been compromised.

Part one of our investigationhttps://t.co/MZCHnvXk25 — Melody Petersen (@MelodyPetersen) October 13, 2019

Read the full story on LATimes.com.