45-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged in 2012 Kidnapping and Rape of 6-Year-Old Girl in Santa Ana: Police

A 45-year-old man faces a slew of charges in connection with kidnapping and rape of a 6-year-old girl in Santa Ana back in 2012, authorities said Monday.

Francisco Javier Lopez of Montebello has been charged with 12 felony counts, including three counts of sexual penetration of a child under 11 years old and five counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

Lopez is also charged with one count each of kidnapping to commit a sexual offense, oral copulation of a child under the age 11, sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 11 and a felony count of dissuading a witness, the release stated.

Additionally, he faces four sentencing enhancements of aggravated kidnapping and causing bodily injury. The maximum punishment in the case is life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to police.

Lopez is accused of kidnapping the victim in the 1400 block of South Townsend Street on July 15, 2012. He allegedly forced the child into a Honda Civic in broad daylight then took her to a nearby parking lot, where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

After, the suspect drover the girl back to the 1400 block of South Townsend Street and left her there, according to investigators.

More information is expected to be released at a joint news conference on Tuesday that is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Personnel from Santa Ana police, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Crime Lab and the California Department of Justice will all be on hand to discuss how a statewide effort led to the suspect’s arrest.

Lopez was apprehended on Oct. 4, according to inmate records. He is being held without bail at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange.