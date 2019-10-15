× Man Shoots Victim, Flees the Scene With His 5 Children as Deputies Chase Him

A man shot a victim and then fled the scene with his five children in tow, including an infant in a stroller, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department report released Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the 7200 block of Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino Monday evening, where one victim was shot. They identified Larry Washington, 49, as the suspect and chased him down as neighbors pointed them in his direction.

Washington allegedly left his children on the street and ran when he saw deputies coming after him. He fled into a backyard on foot and threw a firearm into another backyard as he ran, officials said.

Deputies recovered the firearm and took Washington into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Washington was being held on $1 million bail, deputies said.

The children were taken into custody by the county’s Children and Family Services Administration.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released.