O.C. Woman With Rare Disease at Risk After Drug Recall

Posted 10:57 PM, October 15, 2019, by

An Irvine woman diagnosed with hypoparathyroidism, a rare disease that leaves her blood without enough calcium, is struggling to find a way to cope after she says the only drug that treated her was taken off the market without notice. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 15, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.