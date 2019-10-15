O.C. Woman With Rare Disease at Risk After Drug Recall

An Irvine woman diagnosed with hypoparathyroidism, a rare disease that leaves her blood without enough calcium, is struggling to find a way to cope after she says the only drug that treated her was taken off the market without notice. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 15, 2019.
