Saddleridge Fire: Nearly 100 Structures Damaged or Destroyed as LAFD Shares Map of Blaze’s Path

Los Angeles fire officials released a map Tuesday showing how the Saddleridge Fire tore its way across the northern San Fernando Valley, consuming homes and vegetation.

Authorities now say the blaze damaged 77 structures — up from 58 — and destroyed another 17 as it seared across Sylmar, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire covered nearly 8,400 acres — about 13 square miles — and was 45% contained.

The new map shows the flames’ progress between Thursday night and Monday morning.

It sparked after 9 p.m. Thursday beneath high-voltage Southern California Edison power lines near the corner of Saddle Ridge Road and Yarnell Street in Sylmar. Overnight, it jumped the 5 Freeway into Granada Hills and spread rapidly to 3,369 acres — all at the bottom of foothills coming up against the backyards of homes.

The blaze continued growing into the hills and along the Newhall Pass on Saturday, when it gained another 4,140 acres. But weakening winds, cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped firefighters stem its progress Sunday, and on Monday only another 189 acres were added.

It was unclear whether the revised number of damaged structures released Tuesday was the result of more buildings burned or more thorough surveying.

Thousands were forced to evacuate their homes, and one man went into cardiac arrest and died at a hospital. Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries, officials say.

Weather conditions remained favorable on Tuesday, which firefighters said has helped them to mop up remaining hot spots. Authorities are also monitoring containment lines and ensuring smoldering debris stays away from unburned vegetation.

About 1,000 crew members remain assigned to the firefight.

All evacuations have been lifted, but part of Angeles National Forest remains closed.