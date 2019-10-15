× Santa Ana Police Investigating if Possible Bullying Was a Factor in 10-Year-Old Girl’s Apparent Suicide

Police are investigating whether a 10-year-old girl who apparently killed herself at a home in Santa Ana was the victim of bullying, police said Tuesday.

Offices responded to the residence after the child was discovered dead by her 9-year-old sister on Sunday night, according to Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Her death appeared to be a suicide, Bertagna said. He added that to his knowledge, she did not leave a note.

Detectives are working with the Orange County coroner’s office to determine what led up to the child’s death.

“As part of that investigation, we have heard the rumors that there may have been some bullying involved,” Bertagna told KTLA. “Obviously we need to investigate that. At this point, we don’t know what happened.”

The girl was a student at Hazard Elementary School in Santa Ana, and the Garden Grove Unified School District is assisting in the investigation.

Investigators will look into the girl’s electronic devices and social media, and also interview her friends to determine if she was bullied.

If bullying were a factor, Bertagna said police would have to determine who did the bullying and look at their ages to decide whether they faced any charges.

“Those are all things we would have to submit to the district attorney,” he said. “Because of the age, that would be an issue.”

In a statement, district officials noted its schools have longstanding positive behavior interventions and support programs, and are proactive in promoting a “positive school culture.”

“Hazard Elementary, as well as the district as a whole, are committed to our district’s Goal 2, developing personal skills in students, which includes their socio-emotional wellness and a warm and welcoming climate at school,” the statement read. “Recently, the district launched a Choose Wellness Campaign aimed at increasing awareness and ensuring all students, staff, and families have access to mental health and wellness support. Our district has a plethora of mental health resources and is committed to ensuring all students have a safe place to turn for emotional support.”

Crisis counselors are on hand to assist students and staff, according to the statement.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for non-emergency mental health issues, and can be reached at 1-855-845-7415 on Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

KTLA’s Chip Yost and Matt Phillips contributed to this story.