SoCal Edison Transformer Line Under Scrutiny as Possible Cause of Destructive Saddleridge Fire

There was growing scrutiny Tuesday on a Southern California Edison transmission line in Sylmar as investigators try to determine the cause of the deadly Saddleridge fire.

Edison’s electrical system was “impacted” around the time that investigators suspect the Saddleridge fire ignited beneath the high-voltage transmission tower, according to the utility.

The utility didn’t provide more details. But Los Angeles investigators believe the fire began below those lines.

The probe comes amid growing debate about utilities cutting power to prevent fires. Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to large swaths of Northern California last week to prevent a wind-driven fire ignited by downed power lines. Edison cut power to roughly 24,000 customers in a few selected areas affecting far fewer people than PG&E’s outages.

