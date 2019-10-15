Student in Custody After Allegedly Bringing Gun to La Habra High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A student is in custody after allegedly bringing a gun to La Habra High School, officials said Tuesday.

La Habra Police responded to the campus, located at 801 Highlander Ave., after a report of a student with a gun, Lt. Brian Miller said.

Witnesses told police that while the boy was showing the gun to others, another student tried to take the gun away and a struggle ensued. Miller did not release any other details about that struggle.

Officers found the student and took him into custody. The gun was unloaded, and authorities believe the boy did not intend to harm anyone with the weapon, Miller said. The lieutenant described the gun as being very small.

The boy hasn't been identified and it is unclear where he got the gun. He was being interviewed Tuesday and police will determine whether or not to charge him with a crime, Miller said.

The school was briefly on lockdown during the police response to what officials called a "threat."

Highlander Community - We are currently on lock down as a precaution. All students are safe. Please stay off campus at this time, and we will update as soon as possible. @fjuhsd_scambray — La Habra High School🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LaHabraHS) October 15, 2019