Survey Says 1 in 4 Female Undergrads Have Been Sexually Assaulted; USC Reported Even Higher Numbers

One in four female undergraduates at leading campuses across the country say they have been sexually assaulted by force or because they were passed out, asleep or incapacitated by alcohol or drugs and unable to consent, according to a national survey released Tuesday.

USC reported higher numbers, with 31% of female undergraduates saying they were sexually assaulted sometime during their college years. In California, Caltech and Stanford also participated in the survey of 181,752 students conducted for the Assn. of American Universities, an organization of the nation’s 62 leading public and private research universities. Caltech and Stanford were set to release their statistics on Tuesday.

The University of California conducts its own sexual misconduct survey and did not join the AAU effort.

The survey by AAU and Westat, a leading social science research firm, represents the nation’s largest ever effort to examine college sexual assault and expands on its initial groundbreaking study in 2015. The survey, conducted last spring at 33 public and private campuses, received a 21.9% response rate.

