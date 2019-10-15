Sylmar Family Disappears in Possible Kidnapping Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are asking the public for help Tuesday in their search for a missing family from Sylmar who may have become victims of a kidnapping.

Officers responded to the home in the 13600 block of Fellows Avenue after receiving a call just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators determined that a kidnapping may have occurred and began their search for four possible kidnapping victims, and a fifth person who may be a suspect in the abduction.

Police provided descriptions of the five people being sought in the case.

Esteban Lopez, 28, is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was said to have a tattoo of “Lopez” on his chest.

Liliana Lopez is a 29-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Three children missing in the case are Jakob Cabrera, 9, Steven Matthew Lopez, 6, and Stephana Lopez, 5.

One neighbor told KTLA the two adults and three children are a family and she couldn’t recall any past incidents at the home.

Another neighbor said Liliana Lopez may have had a restraining order against Esteban Lopez. Police have not said whether a restraining order had been issued.

Investigators are also searching for two vehicles of interest.

They were described as a 2007 dark gray Lexus with California license plate 7JOM377, and a 1996 white Chevy Tahoe with black rims and California license plate 3RSR716.

Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts were asked to call the Police Department at 213-486-6840. Those who would prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.