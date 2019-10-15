× Woman Suspected in Beverly Hills Stalking Incident Arrested Outside Home of Mayor Garcetti

A woman wanted in connection with an alleged stalking incident in Beverly Hills was arrested Monday outside the Getty House, which serves as the residence of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, authorities said.

Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of “suspicious activity” and arrested a woman without incident about 5:45 p.m, said Capt. Gisselle Espinoza, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department. The woman had an outstanding warrant in Beverly Hills, and was turned over to police there, Espinoza said.

Beverly Hills police identified her as Jessica Angela Collins, a 48-year-old Los Angeles resident.

Collins was wanted in connection with a stalking incident involving a Beverly Hills business that took place last weekend, said Lt. Elisabeth Albanese, a spokeswoman for the Beverly Hills Police Department. She did not elaborate.

