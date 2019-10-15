You Can Sit Next to the Bride of Frankenstein in CityWalk’s New VR Experience

Rich checks a new virtual reality experience that takes place in a car!



When I was a kid we’d play games like I spy in the back seat of the car, then DVD entertainment systems and smart phones revolutionized things a bit, but now get ready for a new way to be entertained on road trips: virtual reality in the car.

Recently, I headed to Universal CityWalk to try out the new Bride of Frankenstein VR experience.

On select days between October 14th and November 9th, visitors can try it out for free!

We spoke to CEO and co-founder of Holoride, Nils Wollny, who said, “we’ll change the way people do rear seat entertainment forever. We synchronize the movement of the car and basically translate this directly into VR.”

Holoride is working on in-car virtual reality content, but there’s a twist when the car stops or turns – so does what you’re seeing in the headset!

Once the ride began I was immediately transported to a dark world where there’s clouds and dark skies.

“Not many people know about the bride, so we’ve been really fortunate to work with our Universal Monsters team to see how they could reimagine the character in a virtual reality setting,” says Greg Reed with Universal Pictures.

The 10 minute experience takes place in a virtual car while you ride inside a real ford explorer! Frankenstein’s bride is alongside and so are creatures you battle at every turn.

“When we said okay, we bring VR in a car, everyone said you guys are nuts, because there are many people that get VR sick and many people that get motion sick,” mentioned Nils.

Holoride says since what you see and feel is synced it should reduce motion sickness, but I still felt a little woozy after my ride, plus your mileage may vary.

Still, it’s fun to see how immersive entertainment like this might soon make us forget to ask, are we there yet?

The Bride of Frankenstein Holoride experience is free at Universal CityWalk on select dates from October 14th to November 9th.

