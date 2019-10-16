1 Apparently Dead in Van Nuys Police Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person has apparently died in a police shooting in Van Nuys Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the area of Kester Avenue and Burbank Boulevard about 10:20 a.m.

At one point a shooting took place, but police wouldn't elaborate on what led up to shots being fired. It is also unclear why police responded to the area. The location is on the border with Sherman Oaks.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a body down near the intersection and a large police and fire department response.

Detectives were searching the area for evidence after the shooting, aerial video showed.

No further details about the incident have been released.