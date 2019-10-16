Video: 2 Men Sought in Burglary at spcaLA Pet Adoption Center in West Adams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police and animal care officials are asking the public's help in tracking down two burglars who scaled walls and tunneled through the roof to break into an spcaLA Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles' West Adams neighborhood last week, making off with a safe.

The break-in took place overnight on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 at the facility, 5026 W. Jefferson Blvd., spcaLA representatives said in a written statement.

Madline Bernstein, who serves as president of the spcaLA, said all the animals at the shelter were OK.

“First off, no animals were harmed,” she said. "In fact, the burglars did not even go into the kennels. They spent their time in the medical office, presumably looking for money or narcotics."

Video shows the two burglars climbing over a 15-foot-tall stucco wall and a metal gate before making their way into the Pet Adoption Center by breaking through the roof.

The burglars can be seen using a foldable cart to help move a steel sage, about the size of a microwave oven, which they hosted up onto the roof and fled with. It was not clear what may have been stored inside the safe.

Officials described both intruders as Latino man in their early-20s, of thin build, standing 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. They arrived and fled on bicycles and both wore bicycle helmets. One of the burglars also carried a "Friday the 13th"-style hockey mask, and one of them had the letters "L.A." tattooed on the web of his left hand.

Both burglars looked directly into surveillance cameras.

"From our video surveillance we have clear shots of the suspects that we’ve shared with law enforcement,” spcaLA Director of Animal Cruelty Investigations Capt. Cesar Perea said.

Investigators were working to collect and process fingerprint and DNA evidence, spcaLA officials said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Community Police Station Detective Division at 213-485-2582. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Donations for the spcaLA are being accepted online.