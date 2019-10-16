2 Women Arrested, Others at Large After Thieves in Moving Truck Target Commercial Marijuana Grow in Adelanto

Authorities are searching for a handful of suspects who got away after a burglary at a commercial weed growing operation in Adelanto, deputies said Wednesday.

The alarm at High Caliber Organics started going off around 2:40 a.m., and within 10 minutes the business’ owner had called authorities to report he saw people inside the facility on remote security cameras, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The owner reported seeing about six to eight people who he thought may be armed.

Deputies responded to the facility at 16176 Beaver Road and saw several people getting into a yellow Penske moving truck.

The truck’s driver allegedly accelerated toward a deputy, and officials say they responded by shooting at the truck. One bullet struck driver’s side, but no people were hit, authorities say.

The truck then drove away, and a pursuit ensued. The chase lasted about 5 miles before the suspects pulled over on Panther Avenue, near Jay Street.

Deputies say the driver fled on foot and has not been found, but two women — 25-year-old Vilma Ojeda and Dalia Lopez, 31 — were detained. Officials describe Ojeda as a transient and said Lopez lives in Fallbrook, in San Diego County.

Marijuana and other stolen goods were recovered from the moving truck’s cargo area, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Inmate records show Ojeda and Lopez were both released on bail after being booked into jail on suspicion of burglary.

Investigators have determined additional vehicles and suspects were likely involved in the burglary, but they remain unidentified.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Narcie Sousa at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.