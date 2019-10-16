40 People Detained in Raid of Suspected Illegal Casino in Long Beach

Posted 7:12 AM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16AM, October 16, 2019
Forty people were detained at a suspected illegal casino in Long Beach on Oct. 16, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Forty people were detained at a suspected illegal casino in Long Beach on Oct. 16, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Dozens of people were detained Wednesday morning after police raided what they described as an illegal gambling casino in Long Beach.

The operation took place about 3:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, Long Beach Police Department Lt. James Richardson said.

About 40 people were detained without incident as a result of the raid, he said.

A gaming system is seen following a raid on a suspected illegal casino in Long Beach on Oct. 16, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A gaming system is seen following a raid on a suspected illegal casino in Long Beach on Oct. 16, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Video from the scene showed electronic gaming systems on a sidewalk outside the suspected casino.

Investigators are questioning the detainees, but it was unclear how many – if any – will be charged.

Anyone with further information should contact the Police Department.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.