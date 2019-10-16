× 40 People Detained in Raid of Suspected Illegal Casino in Long Beach

Dozens of people were detained Wednesday morning after police raided what they described as an illegal gambling casino in Long Beach.

The operation took place about 3:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, Long Beach Police Department Lt. James Richardson said.

About 40 people were detained without incident as a result of the raid, he said.

Video from the scene showed electronic gaming systems on a sidewalk outside the suspected casino.

Investigators are questioning the detainees, but it was unclear how many – if any – will be charged.

Anyone with further information should contact the Police Department.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.