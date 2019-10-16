Behind the Scenes of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Kevin Nealon | Frank Buckley Interviews

Kevin Nealon is an actor and comedian best known for his nine-year-long run on Saturday Night Live and for his many other TV and film roles including his role as Doug Wilson on Weeds on Showtime and Don Burns on Man with a Plan on CBS. Kevin also hosts Hiking with Kevin on YouTube.

During this podcast, Kevin reveals behind the scenes stories from his work on Saturday Night Live, he tells us how his friend Dana Carvey played a pivotal role in getting that role, how his father encouraged him to keep going when it appeared as if his comedy career would never take off, and he talks about his YouTube show Hiking with Kevin.