Brush Fire Prompts Closure of Southbound Lanes of 57 Freeway in San Dimas

Southbound lanes of the 57 Freeway in San Dimas are closed Wednesday morning after because of a brush fire, officials said.

The No. 2, 3 and 4 lanes of the highway north of Via Verde are expected to be blocked for two hours while Los Angeles County firefighters get a handle on the blaze.

The blaze was reported about 10 a.m. and has burned about three acres. Forward progress of the blaze stopped about 10:15 a.m., according to the fire department.

The blaze was burning near Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park.

Caltrans officials advised motorists to use alternate routes to connect between the 210 and 10 freeways during the closure.