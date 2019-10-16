× California Probes Pot Licenses of Ukraine-Born Man Indicted With Giuliani Associates

California regulators said Wednesday they are reviewing state cannabis licenses granted to Andrey Kukushkin, a Ukrainian-born businessman recently arrested on charges of conspiring with two associates of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani to violate federal campaign finance laws.

In the last year, a partnership involving Kukushkin has quietly obtained a dozen California state licenses to sell and distribute marijuana. The licenses are now being reviewed by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

Federal prosecutors allege Kukushkin was part of an effort to funnel foreign money into campaigns supporting American politicians, including President Trump.

“We always have concerns when something like that happens, so we want to do our due diligence and look at them,” said Bureau Chief Lori Ajax about the federal indictment.

