Coast Guard in San Diego Offloads More Than $92 Million in Cocaine Seized Over Months

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than $92 million in cocaine seized from the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in San Diego Wednesday, authorities said.

Coast Guard vessels off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America seized a total of at least 6,000 pounds of coke between late July and early October, according to the agency.

Federal agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration and Departments of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security are involved in the investigation into transnational crime networks responsible for the drugs, authorities said.

Increased patrol have been placed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin by the Coast Guard as authorities have said these bodies of water are known drug trafficking zones off Central and South America.