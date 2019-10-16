Eden Sassoon Is Living Sober With Style | Keepin’ It Friel

Posted 5:37 AM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33AM, October 16, 2019

Eden Sassoon ended up in her closet hearing the voice of her dead father telling her to stop drinking. She’s now coming up on 7 years sober. In this episode, Eden discusses her sister’s overdose, the pressures of living under her famous hairdresser father Vidal, dating sober, and being on the cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

