4-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Vehicle While Crossing Street With Mother in Koreatown: LAPD

Posted 9:34 AM, October 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:40AM, October 16, 2019

A vehicle struck a mother and her 4-year-old daughter on a crosswalk at a busy intersection in Koreatown on Wednesday morning, leaving the child dead, police said

The "distraught" driver stayed at the scene after the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles police Capt. Elaine Morales said.

The motorist, who had three of her own children inside the vehicle, was making a left turn from Normandie Avenue onto Olympic Boulevard when she hit the mother and daughter, Morales said. Investigators have not determined whether or not the traffic light had been red at the time, according to LAPD.

The woman and her child, a student at the Mariposa-Nabi Primary Center that's located a block away, were both transported to hospitals. The girl was pronounced dead at the Children's Hospital, police said.

The L.A. School Police Department said it's assisting LAPD in the case and has sent crisis response personnel to the Mariposa-Nabi Primary Center.

