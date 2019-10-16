× Illegal Casino Customer Accused of Fatally Shooting Man at Long Beach Establishment, Police Say

A customer at an illegal gambling establishment in Long Beach fatally shot a man during a dispute at the underground casino, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspected killer, David Gonzalez, was allegedly engaged in illegal gambling when he shot the victim, who has only been described by police as a 54-year-old Lakewood man. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso when officers responded to the 200 block of East 10th Street about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

The shooting occurred just a day before police raided an illegal gambling establishment about a mile away and detained about 40 people, authorities said.

Gonzalez, a 23-year-old resident of Norwalk, was still at the scene of the shooting inside the illegal casino when police arrived and found him suffering from injuries to the upper torso, according to police.

“Immediately after Gonzalez discharged his firearm, the other subjects inside the establishment intervened” and left him with multiple injuries, a news release from police states.

He has been arrested on suspicion of killing the victim and is currently jailed without bail, according to police. He has also been placed on a parole hold.

The victim’s role at the illegal casino — whether as a customer, employee or otherwise — remains under investigation, according to Long Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez.

Authorities said detectives do not believe Gonzalez had a relationship with the victim.

No other details have been released as police continue to investigate a possible motive.

Anyone with information can call Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can dial 800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

