Joe Maddon Returns to Anaheim as Angels New Manager

The Angels have been to the playoffs one time in the last decade, an anti-climactic three-game stint in 2014 that saw star Mike Trout held to one hit. Despite Trout’s unrelenting dominance in the time that has passed since that demoralizing series sweep, the Angels have experienced four losing seasons in the last five years.

They hope to change that now. Joe Maddon, the Pennsylvania native who was an employee of the Angels for 31 years, was hired as manager Wednesday to usher in the next era of October baseball in Anaheim. The pinnacle of Maddon’s career to date is leading the Chicago Cubs to the 2016 World Series title, ending a 108-year drought.

Now Maddon is coming home. He left Anaheim to become manager of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006, three decades after beginning his professional career as a catcher in the Angels minor league system in 1975. He moved into scouting for the Angels in 1980, spent the 14 seasons that followed as a minor league manager and coach, and was promoted to the major league coaching staff in 1994. As Angels managers were replaced, Maddon was a mainstay. He became bench coach under Mike Scioscia, a position he held when the team won its only World Series championship in 2002 and for the next three seasons.

Despite leaving the Angels 14 years ago, Maddon still owns a home in Long Beach.

