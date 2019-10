Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, millions of prescriptions are written for pain medications - many of those for opiods. But the LA County Department of Public Health has an alarming new statistic - last year, Los Angeles County reported 568 deaths due to opiod overdose.

If you or someone you know has a substance use disorder, visit managepainsafely.org or call the Substance Abuse Service Helpline (available 24/7: 1-844-804-7500.