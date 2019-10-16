L.A. Officials to Study $30/Hour Minimum Wage for Uber, Lyft Drivers

Uber driver Joel Carbonell, left, and Lyft driver Eduardo Belalcazar, center, cheer outside Los Angeles City Hall on Oct. 15, 2019 after lawmakers agreed to study a minimum hourly wage for drivers.(Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles lawmakers on Tuesday took the first step toward a minimum wage for tens of thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers, approving a study of how the law would work and how it would be enforced.

The City Council also requested an independent study of how much Uber and Lyft drivers earn in L.A., and how much they spend on gas, insurance and other operating costs.

The vote comes less than a week after City Council President Herb Wesson, who is running for a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, introduced a motion asking for a draft law to mandate a $15 hourly wage for drivers and $15 per hour to cover their expenses.

Lawmakers approved a softer version Tuesday, asking city analysts to study an hourly minimum wage, “with the goal of a $30 minimum.”

