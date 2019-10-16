× Lynwood High School Teacher on Leave After Video Captures Alleged Abuse of Student in Class: LASD

A child abuse investigation is underway on Wednesday after video surfaced purporting to show a student being physically abused by a teacher at Lynwood High School, authorities said.

The teacher allegedly abused the 15-year-old boy around 9 a.m. last Thursday in a classroom on the campus, which is located at 4050 E. Imperial Highway in Lynwood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two students were apparently involved in a verbal altercation when the teacher “intervened and physically restrained one of the students,” the Lynwood Unified School District said in a statement.

Video posted to an attorney’s Facebook page captured part of the incident, and appears to show the student being placed in a chokehold in the front of the classroom.

The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and has been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation, according to the statement.

“The Lynwood Unified School District does not condone physical violence in any form and takes this matter very seriously. We are fully committed to ensuring all of our schools are safe and secure learning environments for our students, families, and staff,” the statement read.

Sheriff’s officials identified the teacher only as a 53-year-old man, but did not release his name.

No further details were immediately provided.

Cellphone video has been provided to the department, but investigators are seeking any additional footage of the incident.

Anyone with video or has information is asked to contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau by calling 877-710-5273 or emailing specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.