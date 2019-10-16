× Mammoth Mountain to Auction Off Iconic Summit Sign

Mammoth Mountain on Wednesday replaced its iconic summit sign ahead of the 2019-2020 ski and snowboard season. Now, it’s giving winter sports enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of the resort’s history.

The original summit sign will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The bid as of early Wednesday afternoon was at $15,000.

The auction closes next Wednesday at noon, and proceeds benefit the Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation.

Mammoth took down the old sign, which was installed 20 years ago, because of “significant wear and tear.” Last spring, it had to be cut down five feet due to damage.

But for two decades, the memorable sign served as a scenic photo opportunity for the many who passed it — everyone from gondola riders, to hikers and shredders.

The new summit sign mimics the original wood design and is 24 feet tall. It was installed weeks before the start of the new ski and snowboard season, which is scheduled to begin Nov. 9.