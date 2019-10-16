Man Whose Posed as Uber Driver Sentenced to Life in WeHo, Beverly Hills Sex Assaults

A Los Angeles man was sentenced Wednesday to 29 years to life in state prison after being convicted of picking up women by posing as a driver for ride-hailing apps and sexually assaulting them, prosecutors said.

Carlos Omar Pichinte, 42, had pleaded no contest Sept. 17 in a series of four attacks in West Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The crime series included incidents in October 2016 and March, April and May 2017, officials said.

Pichinte car was outfitted with ride-hailing app decals, and the Los Angeles Times reported he told victims he was an Uber driver but wasn’t actually employed by either Uber or Lyft.

The defendant would allegedly drive victims to another location, where he sexually assaulted them.

He was convicted on one count of forcible rape and two counts of assault with intent to commit a sexual assault.