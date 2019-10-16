Fire officials called to investigate a possible hazardous materials situation after citizens noticed smoke emitting from a building in Fullerton determined there was no threat to health or safety. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Oct. 16, 2019.
Officials Determine No Danger After Hazmat Call in Fullerton
