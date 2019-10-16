Pair of Shootings Leave Pregnant Woman, 2 Men Wounded in South L.A.

Posted 8:11 AM, October 16, 2019, by and

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that left three people, including a pregnant woman, injured in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The pregnant woman and a man were hit by gunfire when someone began shooting in front of a home in the 1900 block of West 73rd Street at about 10:10 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Perry said.

Emergency crews used a tourniquet to help stop the man’s bleeding.

About 30 minutes earlier, a drive by shooting near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West 68th Street left a man injured near a bar.

The victims in both shootings were said to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe a gang feud led to at least one of the shootings.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.