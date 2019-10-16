Pair of Shootings Leave Pregnant Woman, 2 Men Wounded in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that left three people, including a pregnant woman, injured in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The pregnant woman and a man were hit by gunfire when someone began shooting in front of a home in the 1900 block of West 73rd Street at about 10:10 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Perry said.

Emergency crews used a tourniquet to help stop the man’s bleeding.

About 30 minutes earlier, a drive by shooting near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West 68th Street left a man injured near a bar.

The victims in both shootings were said to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe a gang feud led to at least one of the shootings.