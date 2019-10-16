Poll: Majority of Republicans, Democrats Believe Immigrants Make the U.S. a Better Place to Live

In this undated photo, demonstrators march in downtown Los Angeles in support of comprehensive immigration reform.(Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In California, a majority of Democratic and Republican voters have found something to agree on: Immigrants make the United States a better place to live.

More than 80% of registered voters in the state concur with that opinion, according to the latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times. About 92% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans are in agreement.

“Lots and lots of people here are transplants or descendants of immigrants,” said Cristina Mora, co-director of the Institute of Governmental Studies. “The idea of an immigrant in California is different. Here, we understand immigrants as part of Silicon Valley, as students, as entrepreneurs — as part of a wide and varied landscape.”

The state has long been at odds with the Trump administration over immigration issues, as the president continues to push for a new wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and cracks down on asylum seekers.

