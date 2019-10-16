× SoCal Edison Mulls Power Shut-Offs for 32,500 Customers in 6 Counties Ahead of High Winds

Thousands of Californians could once again be without power in the coming days as Southern California Edison mulls shutting off electricity to customers in an attempt to avoid wildfires sparked by windblown power lines.

Roughly 32,500 customers in six counties, including Inyo, Mono, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino, could lose power as early as Thursday as wind picks up across the inland portion of the state, said Robert Villegas, an SCE spokesman.

“We provide as much advance notice as we can ahead of when we think the weather might come,” he said. “It’s a situation that might develop, but it might not, so we ask for customers’ patience.”

Inland regions are expected to see a rapid onset of westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph on Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph that could last through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.