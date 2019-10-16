SoCal Theme Parks Are Serving up Extreme Halloween Food, Drinks to Get Social Media Buzz

Posted 2:54 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:56PM, October 16, 2019
A sangria drink in what looks like an IV blood bag being sold at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is seen in an undated photo provided by the park.

A sangria drink in what looks like an IV blood bag being sold at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia during Halloween season is seen in an undated photo provided by the park.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the most popular drinks for the Halloween season is the Mind Flayer’s Milkshake, a strawberry and chocolate concoction topped with a black waffle cone and adorned with licorice to resemble the giant spider-like creature featured in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

A lemon-filled macaron, decorated with icing to depict a vampire alien, is a hot seller at the Disneyland Resort during the fall celebration of all things spooky.

Meanwhile, at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, park visitors are chugging down a sangria drink served in what resembles an IV blood bag.

Such over-the-top treats and beverages represent a growing effort by Southern California theme parks to entice parkgoers to snap and share food images on social media sites and generate some buzz for the parks on platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Photo Gallery

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.