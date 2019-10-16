SoCal Theme Parks Are Serving up Extreme Halloween Food, Drinks to Get Social Media Buzz

At Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the most popular drinks for the Halloween season is the Mind Flayer’s Milkshake, a strawberry and chocolate concoction topped with a black waffle cone and adorned with licorice to resemble the giant spider-like creature featured in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

A lemon-filled macaron, decorated with icing to depict a vampire alien, is a hot seller at the Disneyland Resort during the fall celebration of all things spooky.

Meanwhile, at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, park visitors are chugging down a sangria drink served in what resembles an IV blood bag.

Such over-the-top treats and beverages represent a growing effort by Southern California theme parks to entice parkgoers to snap and share food images on social media sites and generate some buzz for the parks on platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

