Sutter Health Settles Massive Antitrust Case With CA Over Overcharging Patients, Other Misconduct

October 16, 2019
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks to reporters during a press conference in Sacramento on March 5, 2019. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

One of California’s largest hospital systems has reached an agreement to settle a massive class-action lawsuit over allegations that it abused its market power to snuff out competition and overcharge patients for medical bills.

A spokeswoman for California Attorney General Xavier Beccera said Wednesday that both sides reached a settlement agreement ahead of opening remarks expected to begin later this week.

The antitrust case against Sutter Health was brought by 1,500 employers and later joined by Beccera.

Jennifer Molina, a spokeswoman for Becerra, said she could not comment further until the final agreement is approved by the court sometime in the future.

A spokeswoman for Sutter Health did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

